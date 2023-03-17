Streakk Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.61 Billion (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for $160.58 or 0.00607294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Streakk has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and $288,812.43 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.42 or 0.00363393 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,008.02 or 0.26412702 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Streakk

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 160.8731774 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $167,205.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

