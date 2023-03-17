Streamr Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. Streamr has a market cap of $28.82 million and $1.97 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One Streamr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.00368232 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,109.24 or 0.26764370 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

