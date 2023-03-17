Substratum Price Down 34.7% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $139,089.01 and $8.01 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00048413 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $97.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

