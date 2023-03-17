Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $3.30 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $397.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $402.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.16. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

