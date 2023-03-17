Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SLF opened at $44.87 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $56.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.