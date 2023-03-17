Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 5.8%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.90. 2,210,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,047,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RUN. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Down 11.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $250,992.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $156,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,564,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,782,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,461 shares of company stock valued at $6,640,175 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 37.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Sunrun by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.