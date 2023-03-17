Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.57 and last traded at C$7.66. 3,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.96.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$28.65 million and a PE ratio of -3.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.65.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Company Profile

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

