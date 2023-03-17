SVB Securities Initiates Coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Analysts at SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $9.95.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.
