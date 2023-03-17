Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Forward Air worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,811,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Forward Air by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 271,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 254,221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 773,476.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 131,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 131,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,165,000 after purchasing an additional 113,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $103.62. 99,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average is $103.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $84.04 and a 1-year high of $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,235.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

