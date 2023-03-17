Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Kosmos Energy worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Bank of America downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

KOS stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. 3,779,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,525,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.77. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

