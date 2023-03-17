Swiss National Bank Has $6.89 Million Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Plexus were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Plexus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Plexus by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.63. 85,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,412. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

