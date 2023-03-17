Swiss National Bank Has $7.17 Million Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of ABM Industries worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,345,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,121,000 after buying an additional 89,431 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,787,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,214,000 after buying an additional 176,173 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.73. 273,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.70. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

