Swiss National Bank Has $7.24 Million Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,285 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 453,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,960. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

