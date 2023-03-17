Swiss National Bank Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,618,830 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Transocean were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 336.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560 over the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transocean Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on RIG. StockNews.com lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

RIG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,473,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,392,207. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.