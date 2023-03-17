Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 33,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 15,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.93. 327,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CATY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

