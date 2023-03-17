Swiss National Bank Sells 2,000 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Federated Hermes worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock worth $833,461 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. 740,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,555. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.60%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

