Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

Shares of EVOL opened at $1.11 on Monday. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

