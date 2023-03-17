Symmetry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 56,557 América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 210,488.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,001,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,283 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter worth approximately $30,830,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 1,260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,268,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $156,594,000 after buying an additional 1,099,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

América Móvil stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

