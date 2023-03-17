Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 16,456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,928 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,611 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 77,659 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

NYSE ABT opened at $99.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36. The company has a market cap of $172.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average is $104.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.