Symmetry Partners LLC Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 184,265.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after buying an additional 1,278,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,917,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 308.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,162,000 after acquiring an additional 517,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit Stock Up 2.9 %

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU stock opened at $418.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.03 and a 200-day moving average of $404.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.