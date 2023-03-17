Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $712,000 in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,249 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 11.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 365,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,799,000 after acquiring an additional 108,314 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Credicorp by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Credicorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,715,000 after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $127.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.93. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $113.21 and a one year high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credicorp Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.