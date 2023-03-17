Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Progressive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Progressive by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,668 shares of company stock worth $7,207,628. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

NYSE PGR opened at $142.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 121.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $105.96 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.17.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

