Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 634 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $84.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average is $79.34. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $229.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

