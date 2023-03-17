Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,225 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 447,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,477,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $260.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

