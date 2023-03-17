Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SYNH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

SYNH stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $33.36. 222,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,120. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 574.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $4,627,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 259,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

