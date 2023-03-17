Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

