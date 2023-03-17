Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Performance

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,443. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

