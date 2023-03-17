Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Performance
Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,443. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
See Also
