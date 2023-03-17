TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €6.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €6.50 ($6.99) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TEG. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.80) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at €6.57 ($7.06) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.29. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €5.37 ($5.77) and a fifty-two week high of €22.94 ($24.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

