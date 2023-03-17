Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $14,297,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 842,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,828,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 835,100 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,658,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 83.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 567,291 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE:TAK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 759,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,085. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.