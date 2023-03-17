Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TNDM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.67. 372,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.85. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

