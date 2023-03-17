Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:TGB opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

