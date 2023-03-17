TClarke (LON:CTO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.75

Shares of TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.75 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 139.60 ($1.70). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.68), with a volume of 33,808 shares traded.

TClarke Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £58.65 million, a P/E ratio of 661.25, a P/E/G ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 138.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.78.

TClarke Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from TClarke’s previous dividend of $1.25. TClarke’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.

TClarke Company Profile

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

