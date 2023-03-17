TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.34

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $7.60. TechPrecision shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 2,522 shares.

TechPrecision Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $246.59 million, a PE ratio of -358.00 and a beta of 0.59.

TechPrecision Company Profile

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

