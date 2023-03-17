Ted Aymond Jr. Mcnulty Sells 1,498 Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Stock

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) President Ted Aymond Jr. Mcnulty sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $18,110.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,118.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $726.51 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.58. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

MidCap Financial Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 353.49%.

Institutional Trading of MidCap Financial Investment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About MidCap Financial Investment

