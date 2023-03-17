Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Cut to $2.75 by Analysts at B. Riley

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $2.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s previous close.
TLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.
Telos Stock Performance
Shares of TLS opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $143.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. Telos has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $12.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos
About Telos
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
