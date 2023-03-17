TELUS (NYSE:TU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TELUS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Trading Up 0.8 %

TELUS stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TELUS Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,117,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850,903 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,063,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,092,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888,682 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,303,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,279,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $45,382,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.