Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Tennant in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Tennant Stock Up 1.8 %

TNC stock opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.08. Tennant has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Azita Arvani sold 2,320 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $164,000.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,035.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tennant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tennant by 15.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Tennant by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

