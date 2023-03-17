Tenset (10SET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.64 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Tenset has a market capitalization of $122.64 million and $340,564.79 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Tenset token can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00002601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00367246 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,152.33 or 0.26692745 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,409,173 tokens. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

