Tenset (10SET) Price Tops $0.73 on Major Exchanges

Tenset (10SET) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Tenset has a market capitalization of $127.39 million and approximately $352,144.03 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tenset has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tenset token can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tenset Token Profile

10SET is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,413,384 tokens. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Buying and Selling Tenset

