Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDC. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

TDC opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $1,760,182 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $59,279,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $41,629,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $34,371,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 49.8% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,463,000 after acquiring an additional 818,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in Teradata by 12.5% during the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,371,000 after acquiring an additional 562,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

