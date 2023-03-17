Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives GBX 308 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 308 ($3.75).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesco to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.17) to GBX 310 ($3.78) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday.

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Trading Up 0.5 %

TSCO opened at GBX 253.30 ($3.09) on Friday. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 194.35 ($2.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 289 ($3.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.44. The stock has a market cap of £18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesco Company Profile

In related news, insider Caroline Silver purchased 15,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($45,703.84). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,171 shares of company stock worth $3,791,463. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.