Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $184.13 on Monday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $582.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

