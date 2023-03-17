TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 million, a PE ratio of -112.22 and a beta of 0.90. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.