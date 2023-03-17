Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Up 6.1% This Week

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $95.52 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,971.44 or 0.07345948 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Tether Gold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

