Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $62.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 19,888 shares of company stock worth $430,333. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after acquiring an additional 762,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after purchasing an additional 158,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,846,000 after purchasing an additional 82,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,308,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,901,000 after purchasing an additional 63,199 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBI opened at $57.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

