Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Kathy Widmer Sells 1,000 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 3.2 %

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.02. The stock had a trading volume of 932,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

