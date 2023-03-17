Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Kathy Widmer Sells 1,000 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 3.2 %
Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.02. The stock had a trading volume of 932,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.