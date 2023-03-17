Tharisa (LON:THS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $101.20

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.20 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 94.60 ($1.15). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.16), with a volume of 493,174 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.93) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £287.90 million, a P/E ratio of 214.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a GBX 3.26 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.39. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

