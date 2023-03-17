The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) EVP Michael F. Beech Sells 22,500 Shares

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,517.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brink’s Price Performance

BCO stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.35. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.09.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

BCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Brink’s by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Brink’s by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brink’s

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.