The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CG. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.31.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $30.00. 969,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,795. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,917,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,917,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

