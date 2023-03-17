The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Short Interest Update

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the February 13th total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Chemours alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chemours by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Chemours by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chemours Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

NYSE:CC traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,038. Chemours has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.88.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.