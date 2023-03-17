The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Short Interest Update

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the February 13th total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chemours by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Chemours by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Chemours Price Performance
NYSE:CC traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,038. Chemours has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.88.
Chemours Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.
Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemours (CC)
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.